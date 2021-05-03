Strategies for those anxious about returning to 'normalcy'

NORFOLK, Va. - As more people get vaccinated and start returning to work and other activities, that return to 'normalcy' is bringing its own challenges.

According to a recent American Psychological Association survey, nearly half of Americans are worried about readjusting as we shift back to more in-person activities.

46 percent also said they don't feel comfortable going back to life as it was before the pandemic.

That's why Mental Health America is making it their focus as part of Mental Health Month.

"Things that felt normal a year ago, a year and a half ago, don't feel normal right now," said Mental Health America President Paul Gionfriddo, "so understanding that and recognizing that is important, and if we can recognize that, then we can start taking steps to feel better about what's happened and to move forward again."

To help people out, they've created a free on-line resource called the Tools 2 Thrive toolkit.

It has strategies to help people process big changes and find ways to overcome them.

You can access it by clicking here.