Stray dog euthanized after being found in poor condition at Virginia Beach park

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police need the public's help to find more information on a stray dog that was found in poor condition in Virginia Beach.

On July 28, 2022, at 12:16 a.m., Virginia Beach Animal Control responded to a stray dog found in Lineberry Park on Kings Point Road.

The dog was a male tri-colored beagle/hound type canine and was found laying on a blanket at the park. The dog was found in poor condition.

Animal Control says due to the dog's condition and ailments he was suffering, he was humanely euthanized.

They are seeking information on who owned the dog and how the dog ended up in the park.

Anyone with information regarding the owner is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by www.P3tip.com. Callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if their information leads to an arrest.

