Street-performer style tour comes to Virginia Beach with live pop-up music performances throughout summer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A series of small performing art pop-ups are coming to Virginia Beach as part of a new series, #VBArts on Tour.

The Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department is piloting the new series with scheduled pop-up live performance music events from local artists.

Organizers say the street-performer style ‘tour’ will put artists in neighborhoods, community markets, parks, and outside of key venues.

They say this is a way to help the community reengage with live performances, support their favorite local artists, and bring small-scale, convenient concerts to all corners of the city.

“The performing arts have a profound impact on our local economy,” said Hillary Plate, Cultural Programming and Grants Coordinator with the Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department. “From ticket sales, to restaurant business, to set-builders, crew members, and more, the performing arts are a job and revenue generator. It’s important to help restart that engine. Having a consistent arts and cultural presence throughout Virginia Beach is an investment in our citizens, and our invitation to fall in love with live performance again. As restrictions have eased, we hope these performances will help jump start our community’s artistic engagement, and we look forward to joining our groups both in small groups and on our stages.”

#VBArts on Tour full schedule:

Additional performances that were canceled due to weather in June will be re-scheduled and announced.