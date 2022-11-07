"Strike Out Domestic Violence" event raises more than $1,500 for Hampton Roads nonprofit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There are many organizations in Hampton Roads that work to raise awareness about domestic violence.

On Sunday, the nonprofit known as Help and Emergency Response, or HER, organized a bowling fundraiser at Pinboys in Virginia Beach to "Strike Out Domestic Violence."

While October may serve as Domestic Violence Awareness Month for many, the fight and advocacy last year-round.

In 2017, Tracey Parker's mother, Rosalle, was shot and killed in her sleep.

"He actually killed her while I was at work, not too far from where she lived at," said Tracey Parkey, a domestic Violence advocate.

Parker remembers his mom as a strong woman who was full of humor, but sadly he said his mother's husband took that from his family. She planned to move into her own apartment the day before her death.

"I miss her and I wish she was here to see all the lives that we've helped change," said Parker.

His mother's murder gave Parker cause to raise awareness for other domestic violence survivors through a non-profit called "The Friendship Lottery" but he's not the only one aiming to make a difference.

Sunday was a fun day of some friendly competition through bowling, drawing attention to the matter from HER. The fundraiser included two hours of bowling, games, prizes and more to provide resources to survivors of assault. All proceeds benefit the crisis services programs at Help and Emergency Response, Inc. and the HOPE Project at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

"Unfortunately, domestic violence is something that's always happening," said Olivia Smithberger, the executive director at the HER shelter. "The pandemic definitely affected it but the need is steady. We're continuing to be full to have to place individuals in hotels so the need for services definitely surpasses the resources that are available."

Through ticket sales to play in the bowling tournament, the organization raised more than $1,500. That money will go to victims and crisis programs.

"On an average year we're serving around 500 people," said Smithberger.

Events like this leave Parker reminiscing about the memories he had with his mom.

"What I miss the most about her is her sense of humor. You start talking about our sense of humor we know it comes from our mom" said Parker.

If you or someone you know may be a victim of domestic violence HER shelter offers tools to help those in need. Help can also be found by visiting the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

