NORFOLK, Va. — A student has been charged after making a threat directed toward Northside Middle School in Norfolk, according to police.

Sgt. William D. Pickering Jr. says as a precaution, officers will be in the area of the school on Thursday, March 30. The student was charged after the threat was investigated, he says.

The nature of the threat is currently unclear, and we are working to learn more about the situation.

