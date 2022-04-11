Student charged in fatal Newport News high school basketball shooting indicted by grand jury

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A high school student charged with the fatal shooting of a teen after a basketball game at Menchville High School was indicted by a grand jury.

A grand jury indicted 18-year-old Damari Batten, who is a student at Warwick High School, on five counts Monday.

Batten was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting firearm on school property, possession of a firearm on school property, and Carrying a loaded firearm in public.

The game was against Woodside High School. Newport News Police previously said during the game, there was video footage showing gestures back and forth inside between people. A very large crowd exited the game into the parking lot once the game concluded, and that is when the shooting happened.

Batten is accused of shooting Justice Dunham during an altercation in the parking lot.

His trial has been set for October 3, 4, and 5.