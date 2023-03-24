Watch Now
Student dies after collapsing at New Horizons Regional Education Center in Newport News

Posted at 1:22 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 13:22:33-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A student has died after collapsing Tuesday on the New Horizons Regional Education Centers’ campus.

According to a letter sent to parents and guardians, the student collapsed on campus and was immediately transported to a local hospital where they later died.

The letter continued stating the school has a Crisis Intervention Team of trained professionals and counselors to help students and school personnel during this time.

The Center for Autism and Newport Academy at the Woodside Lane Campus was closed on Mar. 22 to students and staff.

We are working to learn more details surrounding the student's death.

