Student from Blair Middle School in Norfolk facing charges after bringing gun to school

NORFOLK, Va. — A 12-year-old Blair Middle School student is facing charges after bringing a gun to school on Thursday, May 18, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Police say school staff detained a male student around 2:20 p.m. after receiving reports about him having a firearm. After searching the student, a handgun was found in his waistband, according to NPD.

The student is currently being held in the Norfolk Detention Center and faces the following charges, according to police: Possession of a firearm by a juvenile and possession of a firearm on school property.

No one was injured during the incident, police say.

