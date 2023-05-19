Watch Now
Student from Blair Middle School in Norfolk facing charges after bringing gun to school

Posted at 11:35 AM, May 19, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — A 12-year-old Blair Middle School student is facing charges after bringing a gun to school on Thursday, May 18, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Police say school staff detained a male student around 2:20 p.m. after receiving reports about him having a firearm. After searching the student, a handgun was found in his waistband, according to NPD.

The student is currently being held in the Norfolk Detention Center and faces the following charges, according to police: Possession of a firearm by a juvenile and possession of a firearm on school property.

No one was injured during the incident, police say.

