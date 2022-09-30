Student shot at Richmond school bus stop

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Huguenot High School student was shot walking to their school bus stop on McDowell Road in South Richmond Friday morning. Richmond Police said the 17-year-old student was walking to their bus stop around 8 a.m. when they were shot.

"Detectives are investigating. They've determined that the male was walking towards a Richmond Public Schools bus stop at the time and now we have detectives in the neighborhood canvassing the area looking for information about the shooting," Richmond Police spokesperson James Mercante said.

WTVR Richmond Police spokesperson James Mercante

The student survived the shooting and was last listed in stable condition despite police saying they were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Richmond School Board representative Jonathan Young described the crime as a drive-by shooting to Problem Solver Melissa Hipolit. He said there were multiple people at the bus stop at the time of the shooting.

"Right now detectives are not releasing anything on motives or circumstances," Mercante continued. "They haven't released anything whether it's suspect information or maybe a vehicle or anything like that."

River City Middle School principal Jacquelyn Murphy-Braxton wrote in an email to parents in which she shared information about the shooting in her community.

"A Huguenot [High School] student, who was waiting at the bus stop, was shot by someone in a passing car. Other [Richmond Public School] students at the bus stop witnessed the incident," she wrote. "The student has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries; please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers. The Richmond Police Department is on the scene and has begun an investigation."

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.