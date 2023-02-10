Student stabbed with sharpened pencil at school in Isle of Wight County: Sheriff

WINDSOR, Va. — An investigation is underway after an Isle of Wight County student stabbed another student with a pencil Thursday.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office said it happened in the morning Georgie D. Tyler Middle School in Windsor when there was an altercation between the two students. One of the students stabbed the other with a sharpened pencil, causing an injury.

The injured student was taken to the hospital and later released, the sheriff's office said.

"This incident is under investigation by the assigned school resource officer and school staff," the sheriff's office said in a statement to News 3. "As a result of that investigation, a juvenile petition (warrant) was issued, and the student was detained."