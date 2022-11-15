Students at ODU, NSU call for more safety training after UVA shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — A shooting that killed three University of Virginia football players is prompting questions about safety protocols at universities in the Hampton Roads area.

Some students at Old Dominion University told News 3's Kelsey Jones they were frightened after hearing the news. Other students at Norfolk State University said they want training on how to respond during a shooting situation.

"It affects everybody because you kind of think you could be next," said Ashley Carvajal, a junior at ODU.

Carvajal is still trying to wrap her mind around the senseless violence at UVA. Across town, a Norfolk State University student, Anthony Hammond, tells News 3 the deadly shooting leaves him tense.

"It really hurts me, man, because we can do better than that," Hammond said.

Hammond said he's not sure what he would do in a situation like the one at UVA.

"I would just take cover and hide behind certain items near, or run as fast as I can," said Hammond.

That's exactly what Richard James, a retired Norfolk Police officer said you should do. It's a safety plan called "Run, Hide, Fight."

"If you hear the gun violence, go the opposite direction as quickly as possible and go to your nearest escape route," James said. "Make sure you call the authorities and give them as much information as you can on your phone. If it's not possible to get cover or concealment, and concealment protects you from gun violence or to escape, the only other option is to fight."

Hammond believes this type of training should be provided to students, and others agree.

"Nobody is ever prepared, and there is no type of training. I don't think anybody would know what to do and that's very sad," said Carvajal.

NSU and ODU declined to comment on how they train students for active shooter incidents.

ODU sent the following statement about the shooting.

We are profoundly saddened by the news of a shooting at The University of Virginia campus that claimed the lives of three students. We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims, and to the entire UVA community.

Old Dominion University uses the FBI’s Run. Hide. Fight. active shooter protocol, and provides regular training to the campus community.