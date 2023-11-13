Students can now use Virginia 529 funds for future apprenticeships

RICHMOND, Va., — Monday marks the beginning of the 9th annualNational Apprenticeship Week (NAW), a nationwide celebration where employers, labor organizations, and other industry leaders host events to showcase the successes and value of Registered Apprenticeship.

Virginia 529 and CEO Mary Morris are using this opportunity to spread the word about the program’s recent changes to help students obtain apprenticeship jobs.

Virginia 529 plans started as a way to save for college and tame the “Tuition Monster.” Now, funds put into the 529 plans can be used towards apprenticeships including welding, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and to obtain a commercial driver’s license.

The SECURE Act has allowed students to use 529 dollars to cover fees, books, supplies, and equipment required for a Registered Apprenticeship Program.

The legislation also allows up to $10,000 to be applied towards student loan debt.

Morris said their program has grown and expanded along with the general mentality towards education.

“ I think real economic driver in the Commonwealth, and across the country, are the community colleges, because they provide a broad array of very inexpensive, accessible training and education, you can be on that path to a two year degree, and then go on to a four year school. But there are also many other certificate and credential programs that are available at the community colleges," said Morris.

Apprenticeships are instrumental in re-building our economy, advancing racial and gender equity, building a pipeline to good quality jobs, and supporting underserved communities, according to Apprenticeship USA.

This year NAW’s theme is “Registered Apprenticeship: Superhighway to Good Jobs.”

To make it easier for Virginians to become licensed and enter the workforce, the Virginia Board for Contractors reduced the years of experience requirement [governor.virginia.gov] in 2022 by 50% from four years to two years for the most in-demand construction labor fields (e.g. electrical, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning and gas fitting).

“We've been fortunate to be very successful and to become the largest 529 program in the country,” Morris explained. “You can find ways to enhance your work experience, enhance your compensation, enhance the quality of life for you and your family, ultimately, through education in all its many forms.”

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!