Students evacuate after dorm fire at Norfolk State University

News 3 photographer Justin Fleenor
Posted at 12:36 AM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 00:36:26-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Hundreds of students were forced out of their dorms after a fire at Norfolk State University late Friday night.

The incident happened at Babbette B. Smith Hall, located at 900 Park Avenue. Students from two dormitories had to evacuate.

News 3 sent a photographer to the scene. Students told us lint in a dryer caught fire.

The Norfolk fire marshal is currently on scene.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries or property damage.

We'll continue to update this story as we get more information.

