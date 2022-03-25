Students evacuate after dorm fire at Norfolk State University

NORFOLK, Va. - Hundreds of students were forced out of their dorms after a fire at Norfolk State University late Friday night.

The incident happened at Babbette B. Smith Hall, located at 900 Park Avenue. Students from two dormitories had to evacuate.

News 3 sent a photographer to the scene. Students told us lint in a dryer caught fire.

The Norfolk fire marshal is currently on scene.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries or property damage.

