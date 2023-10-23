Students learn about renewable energy in first Virginia Beach academic STEM program

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools has launched its first-ever renewal energy program for students at the Advanced Technology Center.

Through a $500,000 grant, these students are offered hands-on experience in STEM. The classrooms will be fully equipped with the tools for students to explore emerging technologies in solar, offshore wind and electric vehicles.

Currently, nearly 40 students are going through the program. The program focuses on teaching students the background in renewable energy while receiving certifications.

"When I heard about this program, I thought it would be a really cool thing to explore," said Lily Benefield, a student in the Renewable Energy Program. "And I'm very glad I did all the different opportunities and skills. We learn all the different topics; it is very fascinating."

The program has applications open for next school year's Renewable Energy Program.