Students raise $29k for 80-year-old school janitor to retire

CALLISBURG, Texas (CNN) — Three seniors at Callisburg High School near Sherman, Texas, noticed a need within their school's community and quickly responded.

They noticed Mr. James, a retired Callisburg resident who had to come out of retirement and become the school custodian last month due to the rise in the cost of living.

A single TikTok video posted by Callisburg senior Greyson Thurman, showing Mr. James cleaning the halls attached with the video of a GoFundMe, aiming to help James continue to live comfortably.

"I have 2,000 followers and that was enough to get the word out," Thurman said.

In 12 hours, the GoFundMe page garnered $10,000 with most of the donations coming from students.

Principal Jason Hooper is proud of his students as well as those who helped.

"It's just amazing, you know of the need that was met because of three kind kids, but of all of our students who have pitched in to help that need," Hooper said.

As of Friday afternoon, the page reached 500 donations—nearly $29,000.

The students remain hopeful that they can continue to raise money, and their acts of kindness will remind others of the good still in the world.

"When I saw the money come in that really gave me faith, in today's world. Especially all the evil going around," Thurman said.