Study finds dozens of popular sunscreens contain chemical tied to blood cancer

Summer's arrival means more time out in the sun!

Most of us understand the importance of sunscreen when spending time outdoors, but tests by Valisure, an online pharmacy and lab, show that dozens of popular sunscreens contain a chemical tied to blood cancers.

The chemical Benzene was found in 27% of the sprays and lotions tested, including products sold by Neutrogena, Banana Boat, and CVS.

Doctors say this chemical can cause Leukemia, anemia, and other blood issues. Valisure claims 78 products have the chemical and are petitioning for recalls.

Experts say the chemical isn't being added on purpose and the FDA needs to look into how it is exactly getting into the sunscreens.

Not all the products from those brands were found to contain benzene. Experts emphasize that the vast majority of sunscreens do not contain the chemical.

