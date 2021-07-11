Study ranks Virginia Beach as #1 safest large city in America

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A recent study finds Virginia Beach to be the number one safest large city in the United States.

AdvisorSmith, a resource for business advice and original research, updated its study on “Safest Cities in America."

Based on their study, they found Virginia Beach to rank number one as the nation's safest large city.

They used the FBI's most recent data, released in September 2020, which includes crimes committed during 2019.

Violent crimes such as robbery, assault, rape, and murder, as well as property crimes including burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft, were considered in this study.

Cities were divided into categories based on their population. Towns with populations under 10,000 were not included.

Cities with populations of less than 100,000 were labeled as small cities. Cities with populations of 100,000 to 300,000 were considered midsize cities and cities with populations over 300,000 were labeled large cities.

Virginia Beach ranked with a crimes violent crime rate of 11.8 per 1,000 residents, and the city had a property crime score of 17.6.

The city's total crime score was 36.8, according to the study.

Virginia Beach was the only city to make the entire list from Virginia.

To view the full list, click here.

