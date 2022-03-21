Suborbital Rocket set to take flight Monday night, March 21, at NASA Wallops facility

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. - A rocket is scheduled to take flight on March 21, 2022.

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility will be launching a two-stage suborbital sounding rocket in to the sky between 7-10 p.m.

The mission will be managed by the Air Force Research Laboratory/Air Force Office of Scientific Research.

The purpose of the mission, called BOundary Layer Turbulence 2, or BOLT-2, is to increase the understanding of boundary layer transition, turbulent heating, and drag on vehicles flying at hypersonic conditions. Boundary layer transition to turbulence is the process where smooth, laminar flow becomes unstable after which turbulence dominates and significantly increases heating and drag on high-speed vehicles. Keith Koehler

The rocket launch is expected to be able to be seen from the Chesapeake Bay region.

The NASA Visitor Center at Wallops will not be open for viewing the launch.