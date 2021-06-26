Suffolk adds 2 new guided tours including historic cemetery tour

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Tourism has added two new guided tours that include a tour through one of the city's historic cemeteries and other historic buildings in Downtown Suffolk.

The newly added tour, “Victorian Suffolk: Dying To Be There, A Guided Discovery of Cedar Hill Cemetery” explores the hidden meanings buried in Suffolk’s Historic Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Officials say the tour will feature Victorian-era symbolism, burial practices, funerary industries, and mourning rituals. It will highlight how the residents of Suffolk that both lived and died in the 19th century.

The tours are held on Saturdays at 7 p.m., until July 17 and on Saturday, August 21 at 6:30 p.m. Another cemetery tour will take place on November 13 at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for $7 for adults and $5 for seniors 60-years-old and older, military and, children 12 and under.

Suffolk is introducing another tour, Headlines and Footnotes: A Downtown Suffolk Walking Tour.”

This tour will explore Downtown Suffolk's revived century-old mansions, re-purposed schools and warehouses, forgotten architectural gems, and a glimpse into future developments.

Tickets are on sale $10 for adults, $8 for seniors 60+ and military, and $5 children 12 and under.

The tour will take place on the following dates:



Saturday, June 19 at 3 p.m. | Saturday, June 26 at 7 p.m. | Friday, July 9 at 7 p.m.

Friday, July 30 at 7 p.m. | Friday, August 6 at 6:30 p.m. | Saturday, August 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, September 3 at 6 p.m. | Saturday, September 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 9 at 5 p.m. | Saturday, October 23 at 5 p.m.