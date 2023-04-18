Suffolk announces plans to deploy mobile speed enforcement cameras this summer

SUFFOLK, Va. — This week is “National Work Zone Awareness Week,” and the City of Suffolk is using this time to announce how the city is working to ensure safety for both drivers and workers this summer.

“Safety of motorists and workers is paramount. To increase safety for everyone, we will deploy mobile speed enforcement cameras this summer,” said Suffolk Public Works Director Robert Lewis.

The city is also using this week to remind drivers to use caution when traveling through a work zone.

“Please remember that work crews have families too!” the city said in a release.

The city added that it’s aiming to have zero incidents in 2023.