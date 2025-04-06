Suffolk apartment fire displaces 4 people, including 2 children

SUFFOLK, Va.— A family of four has been displaced following a house fire in Suffolk on Saturday evening.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue were dispatched to the 1000 block of Belleharbour Circle for a reported apartment building on fire around 9:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire on the balcony of a three-story apartment building.

The building’s automatic sprinkler system had activated and held the fire to the apartment of origin on the first floor. The fire was placed under control at approximately 10:25 p.m.

Two adults and two children had evacuated prior to the arrival of firefighters and were uninjured. They are displaced due smoke damage to the apartment.

There were no injuries reported to occupants or firefighters.