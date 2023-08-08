Watch Now
Suffolk bulldozer operator seriously injured on debris pile: city press release

Posted at 11:33 PM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 23:35:08-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — A bulldozer operator is in serious condition after an accident on the job today.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Nansemond Parkway, according to Suffolk Fire and Rescue and Suffolk police. The bulldozer went over the top of a large debris pile and injured the operator.

First responders had to assess, treat, and package the injured operator, according to the city of Suffolk. Because the debris pile was so steep, paramedics had to extract the operator using rope.

The worker was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the city of Suffolk.

