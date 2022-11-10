Suffolk business struck during shooting Thursday

SUFFOLK, Va. — A business in Suffolk was struck by gunfire during a shooting Thursday afternoon, police said.

A release from the Suffolk Police Department said it happened just after 3:05 p.m. when shots were fired between two vehicles in the 500 block of Finney Avenue.

Police said it appeared one business was hit during the shooting, and no one was hurt.

Authorities believe the business was not the intended target.

Police did not release any information about the vehicles or suspects involved. They said an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.

