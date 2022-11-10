Watch Now
News

Actions

Suffolk business struck during shooting Thursday

Police said no one was hurt during the shooting.
Suffolk Police car
News 3
Suffolk Police Department patrol car FILE
Suffolk Police car
Posted at 4:57 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 16:57:18-05

SUFFOLK, Va. — A business in Suffolk was struck by gunfire during a shooting Thursday afternoon, police said.

A release from the Suffolk Police Department said it happened just after 3:05 p.m. when shots were fired between two vehicles in the 500 block of Finney Avenue.

Police said it appeared one business was hit during the shooting, and no one was hurt.

Authorities believe the business was not the intended target.

Police did not release any information about the vehicles or suspects involved. They said an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: ACS holds Peninsula walk, Southside on Nov. 19