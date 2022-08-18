Suffolk businesses on Holland Road to anticipate water service interruption starting Sunday

SUFFOLK, Va. - Businesses along a section of Holland Road should anticipate water service interruption starting on Sunday.

The Suffolk Department of Public Works advises that a contractor will perform water main relocation work along the Route 58/Holland Road corridor starting on Sunday, August 21.

According to city officials, the work will require a water service interruption that is anticipated from 10 p.m., Sunday, August 21 through 5 a.m., Monday, August 22. This work is part of the Route 58/Holland Road widening project that is currently underway.

Businesses at the following addresses should anticipate an interruption to water service:



1514 Holland Road

1516 Holland Road

1524 Holland Road

1526 Holland Road

They say no residential customers are anticipated to be affected.

