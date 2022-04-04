Suffolk calls for local artists to paint mural on guard rail

SUFFOLK, Va. - Local artists have a chance to have their art shown to all of Suffolk's residents and visitors.

Keep Suffolk Beautiful and the Suffolk Art League are sponsoring an opportunity for a local artist to paint a mural on a neighborhood guard rail. The design will give the guard rail an eye-catching feature of the Suffolk landscape that welcomes visitors to Suffolk and enhances the natural beauty the city.

The guard rail is near the city's Visitor Center.

The chosen artist will receive $1,200. This includes the artist fee and the purchase of materials.

"This project offers an artist the exciting opportunity to create public art at one of the gateways to Downtown Suffolk. While a challenging dimension of 1 foot by 175 feet, this guard railing can be transformed into a head turning addition to the landscape," Linda Bunch, Suffolk Art League Executive Director, said.

Those artists interested must email Keep Suffolk Beautiful to receive a design brief. The deadline to submit the proposal is April 22. Proposals will include the design and list of materials.

The chosen mural will be selected shortly after the deadline and must be completed in May or June.

For more information, contact Wayne Jones at (757) 514-7604 or email KSB@suffolkva.us.

