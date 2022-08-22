Suffolk City Council candidate disqualified from being on ballot

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Electoral Board unanimously voted Monday to remove Art Bredemeyer from appearing on the ballot in the Suffolk Borough City Council race this fall.

Dozens of people have come forward to say their signatures on petitions to qualify Bredemeyer as a candidate were forged.

All of the signatures in question were collected by the same campaign staffer, who said she lived at an address in Newport News.

Last week, News 3 went to the address in Newport News where the staffer swore she lived, but a woman at the home said she did not live there.

In an email to the registrar Monday morning, a State Police investigator said the staffer resides in Hampton and had not been associated with the Newport News address since May 2021.

Due to those issues, the Electoral Board voted 3-0 to disqualify Bredemeyer. He does have the right to appeal the decision to the State Board of Elections.

Bredemeyer was not in attendance during Monday's meeting, but News 3 spoke with him shortly afterward. He said he had not been made aware of the decision, so he didn't have a comment at this time.

If Bredemeyer is not on the ballot, John Rector will be running for the seat unopposed.

Stay with News 3 for updates on this developing story.