Suffolk City Council to get feedback on proposed warehouse development

SUFFOLK, Va. - City council members will get feedback on a proposed warehouse development during the meeting Wednesday evening.

A Maryland-based developer, called Matan Companies, wants to turn more than 500 acres of farmland into a development with ten warehouse buildings in the area around Pitchkettle Road and Pruden Boulevard, or Route 460.

The project is called the Port 460 Logistics Center.

In order to do it, the land needs to be rezoned, which requires city council approval. A public hearing is being held Wednesday evening.

The issue has brought up strong opinions. "We don't need it. It doesn't make sense it's right next to a school," said Elizabeth Thornton, the owner of Fairy Tails Grooming, which is nearby.

"I have heard a lot of people saying they're heavily against it and I respect their opinion. Then, I have people telling me it's good money for the city and all that," said Doug Parr, who works near the proposed site.

Last month, many turned out to the Planning Commission meeting, which wound up approving the rezoning and advancing it to the city council.

The project is right by Nansemond Suffolk Academy. The Head of the School asked for more time to work out logistical issues.

"Without solutions to the disruptions to these fields and our facilities, we will be challenged to try and figure out ways that we can support the health and wellness of our students," said Debbie Russell at the meeting.

The developer's director of development said the project was forecast to create about 9,000 long-term jobs and would boost the area's economy.

"This development will create an employment hub for the Suffolk community, which will be a leading example of speed to market accommodations, stimulating economic growth," said Karl Morris with Matan.

City staffers have recommended approving the rezoning. Morris read from their report during the Planning Commission meeting.

"The proposed project will enhance economic vitality for the city and region," he said.

The city is expecting a high turnout at the meeting, a spokesperson said. Mayor Mike Duman has suggested tabling the project for at least 30 more days.