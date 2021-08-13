Suffolk couple creates LockGreen stash box to help Virginians store their marijuana

SUFFOLK, Va. - As of July 1, traveling with up to an ounce of marijuana is legal in Virginia as long as it's in a sealed container and you aren't smoking while driving.

"Traveling with your marijuana in a baggie in your car while driving is not a good idea," said Sarah Morton.

But the law is gray as far as the Commonwealth's open container law for weed in your car. The law says it needs to be in your trunk, but also in a sealed container.

"There is no sealed container right now with the way the Virginia market is set up," Sarah Morton said. "The goal is to make sure you avoid permissive inference, which is the assumption of you consuming while driving."

That's why Sarah Morton and her husband Ronald invented what they believe is a solution.

"It locks and it's waterproof and odor-proof," she said. "We have elastic bands for accessories and a place for medical patients to put their cards."

The LockGreen is a place to put your pot while abiding by the law.

"A big piece of our company is educating the community so Virginians can prevent marijuana convictions that could be avoidable if they knew the law," Sarah Morton explained.

It's a black-owned business that's making strides in the cannabis industry.

"Less than 4 percent of marijuana companies are owned by Blacks, and we are excited to have a positive impact on the industry," Sarah Morton said.

To order your LockGreen or learn more, click here.