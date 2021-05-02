Watch
Suffolk crews rescue man pinned underneath tractor

Suffolk Fire & Rescue
Posted at 9:05 PM, May 01, 2021
SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police responded to an incident involving an overturned tractor that pinned a man Saturday afternoon.

Officials say they were contacted at 3:11 p.m., regarding the incident in the 1500 block of Pitchkettle Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, it was determined that the tractor was being unloaded off of the trailer when the tractor shifted and pinned a man underneath the rear wheel.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews used specialized equipment to remove the tractor from the man. The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

