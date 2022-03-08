Suffolk crews respond after unexploded ordnance found by construction workers on College Drive

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police responded to an unexploded ordnance Tuesday.

Crews responded to the 6600 block of College Drive for a report of an unexploded ordnance being found by construction workers around 2:33 p.m.

State Police Bomb Squad also responded to the scene to collect and remove the item for further evaluation. No one was injured in the incident which officials say occurred in the area of the former Nansemond Ordnance Depot.

Responding units included Engine 25, Battalion 2, Fire Marshal 4, Safety 1, and Fire Marshal 6 along with Suffolk Police.