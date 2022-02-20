Watch
Suffolk crews respond to moving brush fire involving shed, fence

Posted at 6:28 PM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 18:28:21-05

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a brush fire Sunday afternoon.

Crews responded to the 120 Block of Little Fork Road and the 6700 Block of Whaleyville Blvd for a reported brush fire. Officials were notified at 4:21 p.m. with the first units arriving at 4:27 p.m.

Engine 8 and Medic 8 arrived to find heavy smoke in a field with a fast-moving brush fire that was threatening structures.

Crews were able to attack the fire that was moving towards a home and additional arriving fire crews were able to limit the fire’s advancement from involving other structures. Crews were able to stop the fire and held the brush fire to 3 acres of involvement, a fence, and a 10x10 shed.

No injuries were reported by responders or residents.

