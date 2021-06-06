Suffolk double shooting sends 2 men to hospital, police investigating

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after a shooting left two men injured early Sunday morning.

Dispatch notified of the incident at 3:06 a.m., and responded to the 300 block of Central Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were treated on the scene, then taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

If you or someone you know has information on this shooting, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.