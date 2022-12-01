Suffolk elementary went into 'Code Yellow' after disturbance outside of school

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Suffolk elementary school went into 'Code Yellow' Thursday.

In a letter to families, Florence Bowers Elementary said they were in 'Code Yellow' after someone reportedly

displayed disruptive behavior on the school's campus.

"Student safety is a top priority in Suffolk Public Schools and we want to keep families informed," the letter states.

School officials said the incident took place outside of the school building. They say no threats were made and students remained safe.

Suffolk Police went to the school to assist. Police were able to deescalate the situation and removed the person from the school grounds, according to the letter.

