Suffolk faces challenges enforcing prohibited streets for semi-trucks

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk resident Tom Rein has been seeing trucks driving by his house for the past year.

He told News 3 that while the number of trucks driving by his house decreased significantly, he still sees them drive through his now prohibited street for trucks. However, city officials tell us what was going on on his street was a combination for a perfect storm.

"What we found is truck drivers going in and out of a facility and when there was some construction activity, they were using some creative routes to get there or to avoid some things that were happening in the roadway," said Kevin Hughes, Deputy City Manager.

But when it comes to enforcement, police officers face two challenges, one of which is the city's large size, according to the deputy city manager.

"As we are experiencing issues, sometimes complain-driven, we will do a traffic study," said Hughes. "So we will be able to tell what type of activity is occurring."

To help with the enforcement of these semi-trucks driving through residential areas, we reached out to the Suffolk Police Department to ask about the challenges they face. They say they have three dedicated staff members focusing on engaging with commercial motor vehicles.

"What we are seeing is probably more facilities being built through the comprehensive plan," said Hughes.

Truck drivers who break the law face two options. A charge for failing to obey a highway sign, which affects their CDL, or a fine that can cost them up to $66, which doesn't impact their license. The fine is usually issued for drivers who make an honest mistake and can't turn around.

"There needs to be some organization and some community spirit and some good neighborhood between all of us," said Tom Rein.

When asking the police department about the strain fewer officers bring, they mentioned that the department strives to provide the best public services. However, all calls of service have a priority structure.