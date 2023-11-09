Suffolk family finds WWII MK2 grenade in their attic

SUFFOLK, Va. — On Oct. 30, the Hockman family was looking for some paperwork around their home, and while they didn't come across the paperwork, they came across a WWII MK2 grenade.

Daniel Hockman told News 3 he found it in his attic as he looked through a cabinet the previous owners had left behind.

“I pulled it out, and I couldn't read anything on it, so I opened the tube, and there was a top of a grenade poking out," said Daniel Hockman.

He then let his family know and called 911. Virginia State Police responded to the call.

"I thought it was once a career type thing for the police; this happens practically once a month when somebody finds a bomb or an explosive ordinance of some type in their house," said Hockman.

The Virginia State Police told me on average, they take about 12 to 15 calls a year. They advise if you find an explosive, reach out to local police and not to try to handle it on your own.

State police confirmed that the grenade was a WWII MK2.

"It was very unnerving to know that it had been up in the attic the last eight years that we have lived here," said Bekki Hockman. "So it was definitely a little creepy and surreal."