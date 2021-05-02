Suffolk Farmers' Market officially reopens for 2021 season

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Tourism officially kicked off the Suffolk Farmers’ Market season on Saturday.

The farmers' market is located at the Suffolk Visitor Center Pavilion, 524 North Main Street in Downtown Suffolk.

The Market will continue each Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. through November 20. Admission is free and open to the public.

The Market will offer fresh local produce, beef, poultry, eggs, honey, baked goods, pickled vegetables, jams, plants and flowers, handmade soaps, candles, garden and farm décor, jewelry, and other artisan crafts. For a complete list of vendors and ongoing activities, click here.

Multiple hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the Pavilion. Social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings are required for entrance.