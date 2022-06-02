Suffolk Farmers’ Market returns, kicks off summer season with mid-week market

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Farmers’ Market is kicking off its summer season with a “bonus” mid-week market, giving Suffolk residents and visitors even more chances to purchase a variety of homegrown and handmade goods.

According to the City of Suffolk’s Division of Tourism, which produces the Suffolk Farmers’ Market, the mid-week markets began Wednesday, June 1 and will operate every Wednesday through August 31.

The markets will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., directly behind the Suffolk Visitor Center on the corner of Constance Road and North Main Street.

The regular Suffolk Farmers’ Market operates Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will continue until November 19.

Admission to the mid-week and weekend markets is free and open to the public.