Suffolk Fire and Rescue responds to residential fire

SUFFOLK, Va. — A residential structure fire occurred on the night of Friday, Jan. 6 in Suffolk, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

The fire happened in the 3400 block of Jackson Road.

When units began arriving at the scene at 10:20 p.m., they saw “light smoke showing from the front door of the home,” according to authorities. There were six people in the residence who left before the units arrived.

No firefighters were injured in the incident, and one civilian was taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

Authorities determined that the cause of the fire was unattended cooking. Firefighters extinguished the fire coming from the kitchen.