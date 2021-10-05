Watch
News

Actions

Suffolk fire being investigated as suspicious

items.[0].image.alt
StoryBlocks
(News 3)
generic
Posted at 10:53 AM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 10:53:24-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded early Tuesday morning to a residence on fire in 300 block of S. Main Street, in Downtown Suffolk.

They responded around 4:30 a.m., and crews said when they got there they found no smoke or fire visible from the structure. They did report a disturbance on the front porch.

Suffolk Police arrived with fire units and secured the scene. Once firefighters investigated, several fires were discovered in the interior of the structure. Officials said the fires were out, yet smoke was in the structure so it was ventilated and an investigation into the cause and origin of the fires was conducted.

No residents were displaced by the fire.

Suffolk Fire said the fire has been ruled suspicious and is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office and the Suffolk Police Department.

There is no further information at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections