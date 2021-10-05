Suffolk fire being investigated as suspicious

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded early Tuesday morning to a residence on fire in 300 block of S. Main Street, in Downtown Suffolk.

They responded around 4:30 a.m., and crews said when they got there they found no smoke or fire visible from the structure. They did report a disturbance on the front porch.

Suffolk Police arrived with fire units and secured the scene. Once firefighters investigated, several fires were discovered in the interior of the structure. Officials said the fires were out, yet smoke was in the structure so it was ventilated and an investigation into the cause and origin of the fires was conducted.

No residents were displaced by the fire.

Suffolk Fire said the fire has been ruled suspicious and is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office and the Suffolk Police Department.

There is no further information at this time.