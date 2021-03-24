Menu

Suffolk fire, rescue crews partner with non-profit to provide in-home vaccinations for senior citizens who participate in Meals on Wheels program

Posted at 12:49 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 12:49:42-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue partnered with Suffolk Meals on Wheels, and Bayview Physicians Group to provide 23 homebound seniors in Suffolk with COVID-19 vaccinations last week.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue paramedics administered the vaccines that were provided by the Bayview Physicians Group. Crews will return to administer the scheduled second doses.

Deputy Chief Brian Spicer, Suffolk Fire & Rescue Technical Services, says the staff was overwhelmed with the gratitude expressed by these seniors.

"We enjoyed spending this special time with them, particularly since many are homebound and miss social interaction,” said Spicer.

