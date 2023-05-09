Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews rescue stuck passenger moments before vehicle catches fire

SUFFOLK, Va. — A passenger who was trapped inside a vehicle after it crashed was rescued by crews “moments before” the car caught fire, according to Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue.

Crews were made aware of the incident on Tuesday, May 9 around 6:40 a.m., according to the department. Authorities say once crews arrived at the scene, located in the 6400 block of Route 13/Whaleyville Boulevard, they found a vehicle on its side with one person trapped inside. They said power lines around the vehicle were down.

Crews were able to get the trapped individual out of the vehicle just “moments before” its engine compartment caught fire, the department says. They said the passenger was then taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Route 13/Whaleyville Boulevard is currently closed in both directions, authorities say. Virginia Power is at the scene and working to fix the downed power lines.

It is unclear how long the road closure will be in effect.

