Suffolk Fire & Rescue has important fire safety tips ahead of daylight savings

Daylight Savings Time ends this Sunday, November 6 at 2:00 a.m. The clock will fall back one hour, and we will gain an hour of sleep.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue has some tips for properly adjusting to daylight savings. It’s recommended that people set non-smart clocks behind by one hour before going to bed.

While residents take the time to adjust their clocks, Suffolk Fire & Rescue strongly suggests also changing the batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

The department stresses the importance of having smoke detectors, with operating batteries, in every bedroom, home level and hallways that lead to bedrooms.

“Saving your life can be as simple as changing your smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector batteries at least twice a year, and any time you hear the “chirp” warning of a low battery,” says Battalion Chief Chris Cornwell, Suffolk Fire Marshal.

You can contact that Suffolk Fire & Rescue Department to request help with checking smoke detectors and to learn more fire safety tips at 757-514-4540 or fireprevbureau@suffolkva.us.