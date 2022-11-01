Watch Now
News

Actions

Suffolk Fire & Rescue has important fire safety tips ahead of daylight savings

The department said when adjusting clocks, people should also check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors
daylight savings suffolk
City of Suffolk
daylight savings suffolk
Posted at 10:09 AM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 10:09:09-04

Daylight Savings Time ends this Sunday, November 6 at 2:00 a.m. The clock will fall back one hour, and we will gain an hour of sleep.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue has some tips for properly adjusting to daylight savings. It’s recommended that people set non-smart clocks behind by one hour before going to bed.

While residents take the time to adjust their clocks, Suffolk Fire & Rescue strongly suggests also changing the batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

The department stresses the importance of having smoke detectors, with operating batteries, in every bedroom, home level and hallways that lead to bedrooms.

“Saving your life can be as simple as changing your smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector batteries at least twice a year, and any time you hear the “chirp” warning of a low battery,” says Battalion Chief Chris Cornwell, Suffolk Fire Marshal.

You can contact that Suffolk Fire & Rescue Department to request help with checking smoke detectors and to learn more fire safety tips at 757-514-4540 or fireprevbureau@suffolkva.us.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: ACS holds Peninsula walk, Southside on Nov. 19