Suffolk Fire & Rescue hosts ceremonial bill signing with Gov. Youngkin

SUFFOLK, Va. — On Friday, May 5, the City of Suffolk and Suffolk Fire and Rescue hosted a ceremonial bill signing with Governor Glenn Youngkin.

He was introduced by Delegate Emily Brewer, whom he acknowledged in his introduction.

“I’m inspired by the work that has been done in order to bring these bills forward, but I’m also inspired by the fact that you have a delegate here that understands the work that you all do. [Del. Brewer], in fact, has served as a volunteer firefighter,” said Gov. Youngkin.

One of the three bills he signed expands the worker's compensation for first responders diagnosed with certain cancers.

Another bill he signed expands worker's compensation for law enforcement officers that are diagnosed with anxiety or depressive disorders obtained on the job.

At the ceremony, the governor said the purpose of the bills is to “protect the health and well-being of [the state’s] first responders.”

Gov. Youngkin also spoke about the tornado that struck the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach. He applauded the professionalism of the first responders and authorities involved in the response.

He also said the bill signing, which came the day after International Firefighters Day, was timely.

“I can think of no better time to sign these critically important bills than today, right here, among our heroes.”

The ceremony was held at Fire Station 6 off Kings Ford Road.