Suffolk Fire & Rescue investigate backyard shed fire

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue is investigating a backyard shed fire that took place Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to a fire in the 300 block of South Division Street after receiving a call at 12:09 p.m.

When the first unit arrived they found heavy fire showing from a shed in the backyard of a home. The fire destroyed the shed in the backyard and resulted in heat damage to the home and a neighboring home and shed.

The fire was marked under control at 12:28 p.m. Officials say no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

