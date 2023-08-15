Watch Now
News

Actions

I-664 northbound at MMMBT closed while Suffolk Fire & Rescue respond to overturned vehicle in water

su 7.jpg
F3kKNzyXsAAsApw.jpg
F3kKNzyWkAAPGkB.jpg
F3kKNz1WUAAcVop.jpg
F3kKNz4WMAAcW6u.jpg
su 5.jpg
su 6 (1).jpg
Posted at 6:43 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 07:08:15-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel are at the scene of an overturned vehicle in the water at the mouth of the Monitor–Merrimac Memorial Bridge–Tunnel. Due to the incident, I-664 northbound at the MMMBT is closed.

F3kKNzyXsAAsApw.jpg

Traffic is currently being diverted at College Drive, and drivers can take the James River Bridge at Route 17 northbound to get to the Peninsula. State police say this is expected to be shut down for a while.

Fire & Rescue says the overturned vehicle is located at the entrance of the northbound bridge of the MMMBT.

F3kKNzyWkAAPGkB.jpg

It is unclear how the vehicle ended up in the water. We are working to learn more about the incident and if anyone was injured.

We'll also update this article with how traffic is being impacted.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV