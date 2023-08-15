I-664 northbound at MMMBT closed while Suffolk Fire & Rescue respond to overturned vehicle in water

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel are at the scene of an overturned vehicle in the water at the mouth of the Monitor–Merrimac Memorial Bridge–Tunnel. Due to the incident, I-664 northbound at the MMMBT is closed.

Traffic is currently being diverted at College Drive, and drivers can take the James River Bridge at Route 17 northbound to get to the Peninsula. State police say this is expected to be shut down for a while.

Fire & Rescue says the overturned vehicle is located at the entrance of the northbound bridge of the MMMBT.

It is unclear how the vehicle ended up in the water. We are working to learn more about the incident and if anyone was injured.

We'll also update this article with how traffic is being impacted.

