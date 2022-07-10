SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a crash involving six vehicles Saturday night.

According to the department, the crash happened on Holland Road.

Two of the vehicles involved in the crash were occupied, and four of the vehicles involved were in a car sales lot. Photos from the scene show firefighters working to extinguish flames in the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

The crash's cause is unknown at this time, and the crash remains under investigation.