Suffolk firefighter injured after responding to house fire that leaves 4 displaced

Posted at 10:45 PM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 22:45:38-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue is investigating a house fire that left four people displaced.

Crews responded to the scene of a house fire Sunday, in the 300 block of Pinner Street, after receiving a call at 9:16 p.m.

When crews arrived they found a two-story home with heavy smoke and fire showing from the front. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire and the fire was marked under control around 9:45 p.m.

Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The four residents, including 2 adults and 2 children, will be assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

