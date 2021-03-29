Suffolk Firefighters respond to apartment balcony fire

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire Sunday in the 1400 block of Bridgeport Way.

Officials received a call at 7:44 p.m., regarding the fire at the 3800 Acqua Apartments.

When crews first arrived they found smoking embers on the outside balcony of a fourth floor corner apartment and were able to quickly knock down the fire. There were no evacuations and no injuries, according to officials.

The fire was called under control at 8:02 p.m.

The cause of the fire was determined to be carelessly discarded smoking materials.

