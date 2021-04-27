Suffolk Firefighters respond to brush fire in Deer Path Road area

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue are currently on the scene of a working brush fire in the rural Deer Path Road area.

Officials were contacted at 1:13 p.m. for reports of the brush fire in the area of the 3800 block of Deer Path Road.

Deputy Chief Ted Adams says multiple units, including engines, brush trucks, and tankers, have responded to the densely wooded area, in addition to multiple units and plows from the Virginia Department of Forestry.

Due to current windy and dry conditions, firefighters say the fire is still moving and has jumped fire lines and has extended into the trees in several areas.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel advise citizens within the areas of 3457 to 3875 Indian Trail Road to evacuate.

The road in the area of Deer Path Road and Milford Lane, as well as Deer Path Road and Indian Trial are currently closed to through traffic.

Suffolk Police are providing traffic control in the area.

The Fire Marshal has ordered all open burning in the City of Suffolk to be suspended until further notice, due to the brush fire.