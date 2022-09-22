Suffolk high school evacuated after reports of bomb threat

SUFFOLK, Va. - Crews responded to a bomb threat at a Suffolk high school Wednesday.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a bomb threat at Lakeland High School today around 4:16 p.m.

The school was evacuated and crews conducted a sweep of the premises and deemed the building all clear.

They say no students were in the building at the time of evacuation. Faculty and staff returned to the building and after-school activities resumed.

The Suffolk Police Department and the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office will have an enhanced presence at the high school on Thursday.

The incident remains under investigation.